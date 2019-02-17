Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3150 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 491-3021
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
the chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church
3715 Lavista Rd
Decatur, GA
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
the chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church
3715 Lavista Rd,
Decatur, GA
BLANKS, Davis Oscar Davis Oscar Blanks of Decatur died peacefully February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Julie Blanks Bishop, Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Eloise Nixon Blanks; daughter, Lynn Sexton (Tobin) of Stone Mountain, and sons Dave Blanks (Wendy) of Atlanta and Jeff Blanks of Sandy Springs, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Oscar Blanks was born in Macon, Ga on July 28, 1928. He was a 1952 graduate of Mercer University and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilom. He was employed by New York Life for 34 years, retiring as Manager of the Atlanta Central Service Office in 1984. Oscar was an active member of Briarlake Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Rd, Decatur. Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Visitation precedes the service in the Chapel at 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Longleaf Hospice, 2310 Parklake Drive, NE, #325, Atlanta, GA 30345 or the Benevolence Fund of Briarlake Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019
