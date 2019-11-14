|
|
CAMPBELL, Davy Davy Alan Campbell (81), passed away on November 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Davy was born in Joplin, Missouri on August 8, 1938. He graduated from Joplin High School in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Patterson, and they were married for 40 years. He spent his entire career working in the food industry. He started with Foremast Dairies in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a route delivery man before becoming a food broker for various companies. In 1969, he became Regional Manager for Heinz Foods that moved him and Nancy to Atlanta, GA with their three sons. Davy was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and is survived by three sons: David, Mike and Clay; and five wonderful grandchildren: Ashley, Brooke (McCants), Kelsey (Flores), A.J. and Courtney. In his free time, Davy loved boating, playing golf, traveling, gambling, dancing, telling jokes and eating donuts. He was a very social and active man with many, many friends who will miss him terribly. A memorial service for Davy Alan Campbell will be held at 1:30 PM, on Sunday, November 17, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stand Up to Cancer (https://standuptocancer.org/). Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019