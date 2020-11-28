1/1
Dawn Ferrara
FERRARA (COMER), Dawn

Dawn Comer Ferrara, age 77, of Falling Leaf Drive, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at an Atlanta area hospital. Graveside services will be held at 12 PM, Saturday, November 28, at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray.

Mrs. Ferrara was born January 12, 1943, in Gray and had lived in Lilburn for the past thirty years. She was the daughter of the late Roy Childs Comer and Josephine Lee Smith Comer. Mrs. Ferrara was a retired office manager for Kalium Chemicals and was a lover of animals. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and watching old movies. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Ferrara.

Mrs. Ferrara is survived by her daughter, Lisa Streib (Greg), granddaughter, Laura Streib, sister, Terri Wiggins and brother, George Comer.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2020.
