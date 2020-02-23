|
|
THOMSON, Dawn Dawn Apostolu Thomson, age 73, passed away quietly on the morning of February 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce October 2, 1938 - September 23, 2016). She is survived by her sister, Rose Lynn Apostolu; her children, Glenn (Jackie) Ponder, Melanie Thorn, Ken (Tammy) Thomson, Jan (Erik) Peterson and her four grandchildren. She loved cooking, gardening and photography. Her favorite pastime was taking photos of waterfalls and rhododendrons in Brevard, North Carolina, where she and Bruce last resided. At her request, no services will be held. The family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated and caring staff for the care and comfort she received at Signature Health and Rehab of Marietta. Silently the leaves of memory fall. Gently we gather and treasure them all. Unseen, unheard, you are always near. Still Loved, still missed, so very dear. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020