Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Omega Service
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
928 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Dean BRAZIER Sr. Obituary
BRAZIER, Sr., Dean Funeral Mass for Captain Dean Anthony Brazier, Sr. of Jonesboro, GA will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA, with The Very Reverend Victor A. Galier, pastor, officiating. Omega Service THIS EVENING from 6:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. with a public viewing to follow from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel 404.758.1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019
