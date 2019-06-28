|
BRAZIER, Sr., Dean Funeral Mass for Captain Dean Anthony Brazier, Sr. of Jonesboro, GA will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA, with The Very Reverend Victor A. Galier, pastor, officiating. Omega Service THIS EVENING from 6:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. with a public viewing to follow from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel 404.758.1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019