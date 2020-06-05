CAIN, Dean Dean Cain, age 62, passed away suddenly on May 18, 2020 at his residence in Norcross, GA. Born March 21, 1958, in Wayne, MI. Preceded in death by his parents, Ludmilla Riekstins Cain and father Ralph W Cain. Surviving half-sisters, Kaia (Lasse) Koerm and Linda Einpaul. Step brother, David Fricia. Graduated in 1976 from Walker High School, Atlanta, GA. He enjoyed music and played bass guitar in the church band. He had a passion for Nascar, which he enjoyed with friends. Dean took pride in all aspects of his life and was a dedicated friend and employee. He loved trucking and was a truck driver for over 42 years and received several safe driving awards. Throughout his driving career, he drove for Nationwide Express, Inc., Special Service Freight, J&P Hall Express, Laser Expedited, Dillard Paper Co, and Wilson Trucking. He had great love for his family and friends and was always thinking of them. He will be remembered for his kindness and thoughtfulness to others. Memorial service will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at 3 PM, at the Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/obituary/Dean-Cain and https://www.facebook.com/groups/307903340208727/ "
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.