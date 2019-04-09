|
ELLIOTT, Deanna Deanna L. Elliott, age 63 of Conyers, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sara Cox; son, Justin Elliott; brother-in-law, Steve Shelton. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mike Elliott; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kristen Elliott; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elliott, Carter Elliott; sisters and brother-in-law, Donita and Ken Smith, and Debbie Shelton. Mrs. Elliott loved spending time with her family and her dog Toby. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2019