Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna ELLIOTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deanna ELLIOTT Obituary
ELLIOTT, Deanna Deanna L. Elliott, age 63 of Conyers, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sara Cox; son, Justin Elliott; brother-in-law, Steve Shelton. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mike Elliott; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kristen Elliott; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elliott, Carter Elliott; sisters and brother-in-law, Donita and Ken Smith, and Debbie Shelton. Mrs. Elliott loved spending time with her family and her dog Toby. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
Download Now