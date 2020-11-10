1/
Deanna Strickland
1943 - 2020
STRICKLAND, Deanna Lynne Stille

Mrs. Deanna Lynne Stille Strickland, age 76, of Hiram, GA passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born in Hogansville, GA on November 30, 1943 to Jack and Evelyn Stille. Mrs. Strickland was a 1961 graduate of Grady High School and a graduate of Georgia State University.

She was Director of Public Relations at Georgia State University and later active in North Georgia Tourism. She also was owner of Mountaineer Time Magazine. Her interests were travel mesoamerican and caribbean cultures. Mrs. Strickland was on the Montego Bay committee for sister cities of Atlanta. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and later became an active member of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and was active in the Rockmart/Polk County Rotary Club where she became a Paul Harris Fellow.

She is survived by her spouse of 47 years, Robert Solomon Strickland, Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Rosetta Strickland and her son, Phillip Alan Strickland; brother, Fred Stille; grandchildren: Tristan, Teagan and Trenton Alford.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Strickland was cremated. She will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, a Rotary International donation should be considered.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
