Debbie Autman
AUTMAN, Debbie J.

Viewing/Visitation for Mrs. Debbie J. Autman, age 55, will be held on today, Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 PM - 6 PM, at the AVONDALE/SCOTTDALE Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc., 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA. She will be laid to rest with a private graveside service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. For live streaming information and to express your condolences, please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404)241-5656.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
