1/1
Debora Gadson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GADSON, Debora Alene On Tuesday, July 9, 2020, Ms. Debora Alene Gadson, loving wife and family member, passed away at the age of 65. Born Debora Bates in Chattanooga, TN, graduated from Riverside High School, trained in cosmetology, and worked in various jobs during her life. She was married to Harold M. Gadson for 20 years until his passing in 2017. Debora loved crocheting, singing and helping people. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved God. Debora was preceded in death by her husband, Mother Betty R. Scruggs, brothers, James C. Scruggs Kelvin M. Scruggs, her son Donmetress M. Bates. She is survived by one son Toma Y. Bates, sister Kimbereley M. Grant and six grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Greener Pastures, on 4405 Marietta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton, GA 30126.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved