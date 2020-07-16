Debora Gadson

GADSON, Debora Alene On Tuesday, July 9, 2020, Ms. Debora Alene Gadson, loving wife and family member, passed away at the age of 65. Born Debora Bates in Chattanooga, TN, graduated from Riverside High School, trained in cosmetology, and worked in various jobs during her life. She was married to Harold M. Gadson for 20 years until his passing in 2017. Debora loved crocheting, singing and helping people. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved God. Debora was preceded in death by her husband, Mother Betty R. Scruggs, brothers, James C. Scruggs Kelvin M. Scruggs, her son Donmetress M. Bates. She is survived by one son Toma Y. Bates, sister Kimbereley M. Grant and six grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Greener Pastures, on 4405 Marietta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton, GA 30126.



