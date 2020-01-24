Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
BANKS, Deborah J. Ms. Deborah Jeannine Banks (Red) of Atlanta, Georgia passed on January 19, 2020. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM from Alexander Memorial AME Church, 287 Augusta Avenue, Atlanta, GA, 30315. Officiating, Rev. Dr. Ken Aveirls. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church by 12:45 PM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
