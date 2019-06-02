|
CHRISTIANSEN, Deborah Jean Deborah Jean Christiansen of Roswell, GA passed away on May 24, 2019. Deborah grew up in East Point, GA. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Scott, her daughter Christine Sanderlin, son John Christiansen, stepson Paul Christiansen and daughter-in-law Caroline Christiansen. She is also survived by grandchildren, John Bruce, Jack Christiansen, Stella Christiansen and Crawford Christiansen and great granddaughter Maria Bruce. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathleen Bassett, Mary Thomas, John and Katie Thomas and sister-in-law Kris Christiansen Coley. Deborah retired as a Senior Underwriter in Insurance. Deborah attended Headland High school and graduated from Georgia State University. She adored watching her Georgia Bulldogs, playing in the garden, bird watching and her beloved dog Sammy. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019