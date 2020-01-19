|
|
SAMMONS (HARRISON), Deborah Ms. Deborah Sammons, 72, of Covington, GA, entered eternal rest December 30, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA on September 14, 1947, to George and Maggi Harrison, she was the second of four children. Deborah was preceded in Paradise by both parents and sister, Stephanie Harrison Young. Deborah is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Karen Harrison of Covington, GA and Pat and Melissa Harrison of St. George, SC; niece Shannon Young Creasy and husband Robert; niece Shay Young and nephew Robb Young; niece Tara Harrison Pirtle and husband Zack; nephews Lennon Harrison and Travis Harrison and wife Rachel; three great nieces, five great nephews and her beloved pet and companion, Gabriel. Deborah graduated Briarcliff High School in DeKalb County, GA and Auburn University in Auburn, AL. She progressed to Senior Vice President / Director of Marketing for The National Bank of Georgia. A talented photographer, Deborah launched her own business in 1984, Deborah Sammons Photography and Custom Images, providing marketing and business development services to her clients. Deborah found a church family at Covington Christian Church in Covington where her Memorial Service will be held 1 PM on Wednesday, January 22, with Pastor Jim Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 or online at give.choa.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020