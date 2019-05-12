|
|
JONES, Deborah Carolyn Celebration of Life for Ms. Deborah Carolyn Jones, will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW, Atlanta, Ga 30318. Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Stephens, Jr. Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019