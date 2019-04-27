PAGE, Deborah Ann "Debbie" Miss Deborah Ann "Debbie" Page, age 69 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away April 23, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Jackson Edward and Dorothy Ann Crumbley Page. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Jackson Page. She retired after over 30 years with Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. She enjoyed antiques and loved Christmas. She was an avid dog lover. Survivors include her nephews, Brian (Katie) Page of Flowery Branch, Georgia and Chris (Kim) Page of Townsend, Delaware; great nephews and great niece, Tyler, Aaron, Ethan and Libby; several cousins. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at McDonough City Cemetery, McDonough, Georgia. Per Miss Debbie's request the dress should be casual and in bright colors in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or the . Those who wish may sign the online guest register at www.haistenfunerals.com. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary