Deborah Presser

PRESSER, Deborah "Debi" Deborah "Debi" Presser, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 28, 2020. She had a life of service in customer relations. She was loved by many because of her attention to detail and her ability to make others feel comfortable around her. Her laughter was contagious. Debi is survived by her husband, Stephen Lee Presse, daughter, Summer Lawrence, son, Andrew Walden, II, mother, Delores Thomas, sisters, Donna Thomas and Cindy Stone, stepdaughter, Stephanie Hawkins, stepson, Todd Presser The celebration of Debi's life will be at 11 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP https://www.psp.org/.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 1, 2020.