Deborah Presser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRESSER, Deborah "Debi" Deborah "Debi" Presser, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 28, 2020. She had a life of service in customer relations. She was loved by many because of her attention to detail and her ability to make others feel comfortable around her. Her laughter was contagious. Debi is survived by her husband, Stephen Lee Presse, daughter, Summer Lawrence, son, Andrew Walden, II, mother, Delores Thomas, sisters, Donna Thomas and Cindy Stone, stepdaughter, Stephanie Hawkins, stepson, Todd Presser The celebration of Debi's life will be at 11 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP https://www.psp.org/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved