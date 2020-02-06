|
CRIDER, Debra Gay Debra Gay Crider was born Aug. 23, 1953 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She lived the majority of her life in the Atlanta area, graduating from Sequoyah High School in Dekalb County as a member of the Class of 1971. Debra fulfilled a childhood dream by attending the University of Georgia, receiving her degree in 1974. That same year she would marry her "forever" and together they would start a family just a few years later. Debra spent 34 years doing what she loved, working as an elementary school teacher in Dekalb and Fulton counties. With her passing, Debra's lengthy battle with dementia came to an end, peacefully in her home, in the early morning hours of Feb. 02, 2020. Debbie was an active and accomplished member of Sequoyah High. She balanced her love of sports and time as a varsity cheerleader with memberships in Beta Club, the Kappa (service) Club, as well as, Student Council. Debbie ended her high school days by being chosen as an Outstanding Senior by the school's faculty and graduated 13th in her class of over 300 students. Debbie continued her academic excellence at UGA, completing her Bachelor's degree in Education in just 3 years with Cum Laude honors. During her time in Athens, Debbie served on the Student Judiciary and was a highly involved member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she held Vice President and Panhellenic Representative positions. And later, even after becoming a wife and then a mother, Debbie earned her Master's degree from Georgia State in 1979. These years of dedication to education and love of learning would serve her well during her career. Debbie's first teaching job would be where her formative years began, at Dresden Elementary, and then later she would spend a couple years at Dolvin Elementary School. Her last stop would be Barnwell Elementary, a place she would teach at from the school's opening until her retirement in 2008. Debbie never lost her love for sports. She attended countless UGA athletic events over the years ranging from football to gymnastics. Debbie loved her Dawgs! But that love paled in comparison to the love she had for her children. A devoted mother, Debbie religiously attended her daughter's numerous sporting events at Roswell High School and was a fixture in the bleachers at Chattahoochee High School for her son's baseball games. No one could be prouder of their kids as much as Debbie was of her two children. She relished watching them excel in athletics and in life, as she travelled all over the state and country, supporting them in every possible way. Once her kids reached adulthood, Debbie found joy attending craft shows and doing a little shopping from time to time. Debbie's kids would eventually bless her with grandchildren, and she would take great pleasure in caring for and rightfully spoiling her grandbabies every chance she got. Debra is survived by her husband of 45 years Fred Crider; her children Allyson Morris (Brad) and Andrew Crider (Josey); and her grandchildren Ansley, Millie and Atley Morris along with Webb and Stelling Crider. Additionally, she will be forever missed by her siblings Randall Gay, Donna Mathis (Milo), and J. C. Gay III.; her sister-in-law Patricia Ranftle; and her nieces and nephews Mark, Matthew, and Megan Mathis plus Jennifer, Maddie, and Christian Gay. Debra is preceded in death by her parents Gladys C. and J. C. Gay Jr. Visitation will be held on Feb. 9, 2020 from 3 PM - 6 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076. A graveside service will be held on Feb. 10, 2020 at 1 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) at www.theaftd.org or to a in Debbie's name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020