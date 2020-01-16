|
|
GREEN, Debra Marie "Debbie" Debra "Debbie" Marie Green, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 10, 1952 in Atlanta to J. T. and Rosa Marie (Burns) Ingram. She made her career in dry cleaning, where she worked very hard for over 20 years. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her father J. T. Ingram, her mother Marie Burns, her stepfather George R. Burns, and her brother Tommy Ingram. She is survived by her children Sabrina (Danny) Dunn, Marilyn Green, and David M. Burns; her siblings Carol (Danny) Little, Richard (Diane) Burns, Tammy Turner, George E. Burns, David E. Burns, her grandchildren, Brittany (Colton Penn) Dunn, Gary Dunn, her great-grandchildren Daniel Penn, David Penn, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 AM, at Charity Baptist Fellowship located at 9181 Floyd Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020