NICHOLSON (DAVIS), Debra Lynn Debra Lynn Davis Nicholson, born in El Paso, TX, on May 16, 1958, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Eva Mae (Corzine) Davis, Fred Rumbaugh Davis. Survived by her brothers, Gerald Frederick Davis, wife Sandra Ingram Davis, brother, Darrel Davis. Also, survived by Debra's many other family members, Elizabeth Dawn (Davis) Kale, husband, Van, Kale, Gerald Frederick Davis, Jr., and wife, Nicole (Kubera), Barbara (Davis) Brown, and husband, Kenneth Scott Brown. Also, many other Davis family members, who loved Debra. Debra was the light of her parents' lives. Everyone who knew Debra was touched by her sweetness. She will be missed by so many who loved her.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020