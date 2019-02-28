Resources
Deedry BARNES

In Loving Memory of Ms. Deedry Barnes "Sassie" They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind my smiles. No one knows how many times I have broke down and cried. I want to tell you something so there won't be no doubt, you're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without. I cannot bring the old days back when we were together, the family chain is broken now, but memories live forever. Your loving and caring mother, June a. Barnes (Ms. Gee Gee)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019
