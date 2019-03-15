Services Little-Davenport Funeral Home 355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest Gainesville , GA 30501 (770) 534-5201 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Little-Davenport Funeral Home 355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest Gainesville , GA 30501 View Map Service 11:00 AM Little-Davenport Funeral Home 355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest Gainesville , GA 30501 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dell TAYLOR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dell TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Dell Dell Williams Taylor- born in Crawfordville, GA. April 16, 1936 died March 13, 2019 in Gainesville, GA. Dell was a proud daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and teacher. She was the light of her father and mothers life, Judge Osgood and Vivian Ivey Williams both who preceded her in death. She filled her little town of Crawfordville with Joy and Laughter. She spent her summers at the courthouse and visiting her grandfathers Pharmacy for hotdogs and cherry cokes until she was 14 when the family moved to Atlanta. She was reared a small town girl who moved to the big city of Atlanta but brought with her small town values. When she arrived with those big green eyes, she attended The Westminster School. While attending Westminster, she met the childrens father, Horace C. Taylor, as Georgia Tech Graduate. She had two children, Tim and Vivian whom she adored and the guidance she game them made each of them a great success in life. Dell followed her dream to teach elementary school. As a fresh graduate of Emory University she would tell the story of a Geometry teacher that passed her if she would not take it again. Mom never passed a child just to pass a child. Each child was a success in her eyes. Even today, countless children would call her at home. She was a teachers' teacher. She opened doors for thousands of children. After teaching at The Westminster Schools, she moved to Holy Innocents' Episcopal School where she was able to keep an eye on her son and daughter. After she took some time off she taught at Fulton County Schools Systems. Her final chapter with the Gainesville City school system where she was know to be a feisty fierce child advocate and a rather good dancer. She had the respect of her co-teachers. Many would request that she teach their children. Teachers told her that they respected her spunk. Dell so loved teaching that she taught for 40 years and finally retired at 75. During these years, Dell traveled Europe, Mexico and the States to continue learning herself. She continued to travel up to six months before her death. She had a way with children that earned her respect and love. Until her death, a child from Holy Innocents' call her every Christmas eve to thank her. Dell also had a great wit. In her final days she remained witty and never lost her sense of humor. Many people do know this but mom sang Oprah as young lady and loved singing hymns. Dells strongest advocates were her Father and children. They believed in her. Her daughter Vivian gave a large amount of her life to Dell in her final years. They made sure stayed busy and travel. Dell leaves behind her devoted children, Timothy and Karin Taylor, Gainesville, GA, Vivian Taylor, Gainesville, GA Grandchildren Kelsey and Zach Woodard, Mckenzie Jernigan, and great grand child, Owen Woodard. Visitation will be Friday March 15th from 6 to 8 pm at Little and Davenport and service Saturday March 16th at 11am Little and Davenport Chapel. A small gravesite service will be at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs. The Reverend Dr. William Coates will officiate. In lieu of Flowers, Dell would live contributions to The Dell Williams Taylor Education Scholarship Fund that has been established at Peach State Bank, Gainesville, GA Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019