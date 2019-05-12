BURCH, Jr., Delmas A. "Del" Delmas "Del" A. Burch, Jr., 84, of Sandy Springs, died on April 26, 2019 from Congestive Heart Failure. His family moved from the mid-west to Savannah, GA when he was a teenager. He graduated from Savannah High School in l952 and from Clemson University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. He had a successful 35-year career as project manager/designer in the Pulp and Paper Industry throughout the Southeast. Del loved cheering for his Clemson Tigers and driving sports cars. He was active in the Peachstate Region Porsche Club and the South Carolina Sports Car Club, winning driving awards in each. He is survived by his wife Ann Perkins Delatte; daughters Delicia Grimmesey (Brian) of Brookhaven and Susan Carroll of Dothan, AL; step-sons Martin Delatte of Blairsville, GA and Michael Delatte (Janet) of Frenchtown, NJ; his sister Delores Rush of Tallahassee, FL and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents D.A. Burch, Sr. and Helena Koole Daiss (Lawrence) of Savannah, and by his first wife Barbara Hamm Burch. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to that Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019