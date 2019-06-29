WEBB, Jr., Delmas Linder Delmas Linder Webb, Jr. died on June 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Del was born March 14, 1934 in Metter, Georgia. He received his degree in Industrial Engineering. After graduation, he began his outstanding career with The Coca-Cola Company where he worked for 35 years. During his career, Del received numerous promotions and was appointed Assistant Vice President of The Company. At the time of his retirement in 1999, Del was director of Flavor Manufacturing Operations with worldwide responsibility. Del was known throughout The Company for his integrity and work ethic. Because of his extensive knowledge of The Company, associates around the world often sought his advice and guidance. He was admired and respected by everyone with whom he worked. Del was the epitome of a southern gentleman known for his kindness and thoughtfulness. He resided in Portland, Oregon beginning in 2015. Del is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, Andrew (Malgorzata), and several grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Lucy Markwalter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; Georgia, 233 Peachtree Street, Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303 or the Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring Street, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308. A memorial service will be held in Atlanta later this summer. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 29 to June 30, 2019