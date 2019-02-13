BROE, Delores Louise "Dee" Mrs. Delores "Dee" Louise (Vervacke) Broe, age 92, of Griffin, GA departed for heaven on February 11, 2019. Delores, born in Detroit, MI, was a stenographer during World War II, and an aspiring ballerina. On May 29, 1948, she married the love of her life, Thomas "TP" Broe. Over the course of their 62-year marriage, they proudly served their country and raised nine beautiful children. She loved dancing, bowling, playing bridge, traveling, the Peachtree Road Race, and being surrounded by family. Active in the Catholic Church and charity, she volunteered with St. Vincent De Paul Society and was the first female usher of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Broe, her daughter Maureen Broe, her daughter-in-law Joy Broe and her beloved grandson Pierce Broe. She is survived by her children, Christopher Broe, Charmaine MacKenzie and her husband Tom, Mark Broe, Dolores Lewis and her husband Gary, Thomas Broe and his wife Lisa, Theresa Walsh and her husband Bill, Anne Hall and her husband Kevin, Kevin Broe and his wife Janel; 14 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandma, and will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, Jonesboro, GA. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Columbium in Emmons, NY. The Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St. Oneonta, NY will be serving the family in Oneonta. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro, GA, 770-210-2700. Online condolences may be made at www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary