KING, Dr. Delutha H. and Lois Dr. Delutha H. King was born January 17, 1924 in Weir City, Kansas and passed away April 3, 2020. Mrs. Lois King was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina May 11, 1923 and passed away April 10th, 2020 one week later. This devoted loving couple were married September 3, 1960 and inseparable for almost 60 years until Mrs. King's death April 10, 2020. Dr. King's career and achievements span 50+ years. He served in the all Black 43rd Signal Battalion in the U. S. Army in Europe as a German interpreter. He attended the University of Kansas, Case Western Reserve University, and completed his residency in surgical urology in 1961 at Howard University College of Medicine and Freedmen's Hospital in Washington D.C. Dr. King began his medical career as one of two urologists and the only urologist of color in the State of Alabama at the V.A. Hospital in Tuskegee and promoted to Chief of Urology Services. Dr. & Mrs. King moved to Atlanta in the early 60's and opened his urology practice. In 1971 Dr. King co-founded The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia along with Dr. Nelson McGhee dedicated to the education, screening and counseling for Sickle Cell Anemia. He chaired and directed many organizations: Atlanta Health Care Foundation, Metro Atlanta Health Plan, Health Maintenance Organization, Health First and the Health First Foundation which contributes grants to non-profit health-oriented organizations in Georgia. Dr. King was on the Board of Trustees and a member of the Medical Advisory Board at Morehouse School of Medicine where he held faculty positions from 1980 to 1986. In 2001 King received the Honorary Doctor of Humanities Degree from Morehouse College and later an award for fifty years of practicing medicine. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, active in the NAACP and a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. of which he was the oldest member in the state of Georgia. Mrs. Lois King attended public schools in Ahoskie, North Carolina and A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina. She moved to Chicago and worked as a dental hygienist at 5th Army headquarters. During those years she met and fell in love with her soulmate. In the mid-60's the couple moved to Atlanta. Mrs. King was involved in many social and charitable organizations. In the early 60's, Black doctors could only practice medicine at Black Hospitals. Mrs. King stood by her husband to Fight for Hospital desegregation She worked with her husband as a staunch supporter of the organization he co-founded, The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia and worked in their support organization, Souls for Sickle Cell. She was part of The NAACP and was quite active in fundraising for the annual NAACP dinner and she was active in fundraising as a member of The Morehouse School of Medicine Friends. She was active in The Links, The Girlfriends, and The Bakers Dozen Bridge Club. Together they leave to cherish their memory son, Ronald Loving (Freda); granddaughter, Kristie Loving Taylor (Mike); great-granddaughter, Kennedi Taylor; devoted family friend, Sally J. Warner; and a host of family and friends. Viewing of Mrs. King will be held at Murray Brothers on Thursday April 16 from 1 - 6 PM and Graveside Services at Westview Cemetery on Friday, April 17 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Dr. Delutha H. King Jr and Lois Weaver King to: Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, 2391 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020