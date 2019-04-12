Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
DeMarco J. HILL

HILL, DeMarco J. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. DeMarco J. Hill will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1pm at New Piney Grove Baptist Church., 2580 Snapfinger Rd., Decatur, GA., 30034. His remains will lie in state at 12noon until the hour of service. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY, April 12, 2019 from 10am-8pm with family hour from 6pm-8pm at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
