BLACKSHEAR, Rev. Demaster Celebration of Life for Rev. Demaster Blackshear, will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Interment: Rest Haven Cemetery. He is Survived by his Children; Michael, Audrey, Guy(Pamela) Jerome Blackshear, Rodney Thomas, Grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY from 9 am- 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta Ga 30331. 404-349-3000 MBFH.COM
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019