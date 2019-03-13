COSTARIDES, Demetrios A. Demetrios A. Costarides passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vasiliki Costarides. He is survived by his wife, Eugenia Costarides, of Atlanta, GA; son, Anastasios D. Costarides of Atlanta, GA; grandson, Demetrios A. Costarides of Florida; sister Matina of Athens, Greece; brother and sister-in-law Vasili and Vaso of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law Voula of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law Louisa of Varkiza, Greece; Goddaughter Athena and Godson Mike of Atlanta, GA as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends in the USA and Greece. Demetrios was born in Kyparissia, Arcadia, Greece, on June 10, 1924. He served as a police officer in Athens, Greece from 1944 to 1954. Then, he immigrated to the USA in 1955, living first in Chicago and starting a family, before they moved to Atlanta in 1960. Demetrios was a successful restauranteur and loving family man, known for his charisma, wit, and humor. His philosophy was "to live life on the happy side", an example for us all. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00AM from the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, with Prayer services at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Cathedral Endowment Foundation, 2500 Clairmont Road Atlanta, Georgia 30329. To sign the online guest registry please visit asturner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary