PETTAS, Demetrios Demetrios Pettas, age 80 of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on February 22. He was born in Zakynthos, Greece in 1938 and immigrated to The USA in 1971. He learned the skill of brick and stone masonry and earned a good reputation in the Atlanta area as a master craftsman. One of his proudest moments was becoming a US Citizen in 1977. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Katerina Ariel Pettas. He is survived by a son, Dennis Pettas and his wife Jennifer of Cumming, GA and by a daughter, Kathy Sharkoff and her husband James of Huntington Beach, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chris Pettas, Peyton Pettas, Eli Pettas, Demi Pettas, Samantha Sharkoff, Daniel Sharkoff, and Mary Elizabeth Sharkoff. Serivces will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, 225 Curie Drive, Suite 100, Alpharetta. Visitation will be at 2:00pm and the ceremony will start at 2:30pm. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2019