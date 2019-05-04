Services
TSELIOS, Demetrios "Jimmy" Demetrios "Jimmy" Tselios, 47 passed away on May 2, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Maria and George Tselios; brother, Gus Tselios and son, George Tselios. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th with the Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel, 180 Church Street, Marietta, GA. 30060. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6th at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta, GA. 30066. The interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. The family will host the "Makaria" Traditional Meal following the interment at the Marietta Fish Market, 3185 Canton Road, Marietta, GA. 30066, 770-218-3474. MayesWardDobbins.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2019
