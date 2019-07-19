Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sawnee View Gardens
Denise (King) McBRAYER

Denise (King) McBRAYER Obituary
McBRAYER (King), Denise Denise King McBrayer, 63, of Cumming passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She leaves behind her parents, Aubrey and Rebecca King of Cumming; daughter, Blythe (Timmy) Jones, son, Wesley (Liz) McBrayer; 2 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, at 11:00 a.m. at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Mark LaRocca-Pitts officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019
