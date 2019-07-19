|
McBRAYER (King), Denise Denise King McBrayer, 63, of Cumming passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She leaves behind her parents, Aubrey and Rebecca King of Cumming; daughter, Blythe (Timmy) Jones, son, Wesley (Liz) McBrayer; 2 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, at 11:00 a.m. at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Mark LaRocca-Pitts officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019