RAYMOND, Denise Celebration of Life Services for Denise Raymond, age 78, will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church-2560 Tilson Rd, Decatur, GA. Viewing at 10AM, Funeral Mass at 11AM. Father Bryan Small-Officiant. Viewing/Visitation also on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4pm-8pm, Wake from 6:30pm-8pm at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Entombment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Please visit http://www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences and for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (South Dekalb Chapel)-(404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019