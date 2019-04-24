ROSE, Denise Casey Denise passed away Friday, April 19th after a short but fierce battle against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her father Dan Casey and sister Susan Casey. She was born in Atlanta and attended Lakeshore High School. She later obtained degrees from Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She is survived by her husband Jerry, son Lee (Tracey), daughter Ashley Waldrop (Blake), mother Dorothy Casey, sisters Marcia Sampson and Christy Mckeskey, five grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She worked in executive administration the last 20 years with Halperns Steak & Seafood . Services will be Saturday, April 27th from 11am at The Centre, 7475 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville, GA with a life celebration and food to follow. An additional service will be held Sunday, April 28th at 1:00pm at the Halperns Center, 4381 Beech Haven Trail, Atl, GA. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to of Georgia at their website www.lls.org/ga Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary