Dennis Greene

GREENE, Dennis M. Dennis M. Greene, age 82, of Marietta and Decatur, passed away on June 10, 2020, at Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory in Marietta. Dennis was born in Glenville, NC, and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy (Wise), daughter Kelly (Chris) Laycock, son Dr. Ryan (Allison) Greene, and four grandchildren. Dennis was a beloved teacher of over thirty years for the City Schools of Decatur, at Decatur High School, where he taught French, Latin, and coached the Girls' Varsity Basketball Team. Under Dennis' guidance, the Girls' Varsity Basketball Team won the state championship in 1972. Dennis' fondest memories were his seventeen summer trips to Europe with his students, building his house at Lake Oconee, and playing the guitar. Most of all he loved his family and former students. Memorial services are pending.



