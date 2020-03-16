|
KODESH, Dennis Dennis Kodesh, 78, died at home on March 15 surrounded by three generations of family. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Marilyn; sons, Brad, Neil (Shanee), and Greg (Elissa); brother, Eric (Tessa); and five grandchildren: Morris, Orly, Henry, Solomon, and Flora. Dennis was born on September 27, 1941 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Edith and Harris Kodesh. In 1984, he emigrated with his wife and children to Atlanta, where he rooted himself in the Jewish community and developed lifelong friendships with other South African emigrants. An avid reader, Dennis passed along his love of learning to his three sons. In his later years, nothing brought Dennis more joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, caring father, and beloved zayde. Due to the Coronavirus, the funeral and shiva period will be held in private. We will honor Dennis with a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Congregation Beth Tefillah or Jewish Home Life. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020