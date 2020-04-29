|
LACOSS, Dennis Harlan Dennis Harlan Lacoss, 82, of Atlanta, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. He was born in Cumberland, MD, and grew up in Rock Hill, S.C. He went on to graduate from Dartmouth College as an undergraduate, and Columbia University as a postgraduate. He became an investment counselor, and worked in this field for over 35 years before retiring. During his retirement, Dennis spent his time pursuing two of his greatest passions, travelling and bird watching. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Donald Lacoss, and his sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacoss Jones. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor "Jet" Lacoss, his three children, Donald Lacoss, Liane Lacoss, and James Lacoss, and his granddaughter, Miette Lacoss. Dennis was cremated, and there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlanta Audubon, or Nature Conservancy of Georgia. A. S. Turner & Sons.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2020