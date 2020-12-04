1/1
Dennis Morgan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGAN, Dennis

11/23/1943 - 11/19/2020

Dennis Morgan passed away unexpectedly November 19, 2020 at his home in Braselton, Georgia at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Martha Ann Morgan and their two daughters Lisa Michele and her husband Greg Stephens of Braselton, GA and Angela Denise and husband Bobby Greenway of Suwanee, GA, four gransons, and one great-grandson. He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Rady, and Gail Guthrie, and his four brothers Clennis, Jeff, Terry and Shannon.

A "Celebration of Life Service" will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton, GA 30517 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved