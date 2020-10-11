1/
Dennis Owens
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
OWENS, Dennis Frank Dennis Frank Owens, 65, of Forest Park died at home on October 2, 2020. He was born October 20, 1954 to John Frank Owens and Ozie Viola Dumas Owens on Fort MacPherson, GA. He served in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Viola Dumas Owens. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah Hembree Owens; daughters, Kara Owens and Marla (Omar) Baker; grandsons, Maalik, Colin, Jocque, Al, and Kash; father, John F. Owens; brother, Alan (Mitzi) Owens; sister, Lynn (Tony) Lovin. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date provided by the family. Please check the Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors website for updates.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 9, 2020
Debra, Dennis Owens was a good man. As the days and weeks pass, he will be missed by all who knew him. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joe Lovin
Family
October 5, 2020
You were an amazing husband, father/grandfather,and friend. You will be truly missed Rest in Paradise Dennis.
Katie Harris
Friend
