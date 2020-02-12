Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel at Simpsonwood Park
4511 Jones Bridge Circle
View Map
WISER, Dennis J. Dennis J. Wiser, 68, of Peachtree Corners passed away January 30, 2020. He was born and reared in Scotch Plains, NJ, one of six children of Francis and Geraldine Wiser. He was educated at Union Catholic Boys' High School and Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. In 1999 he was married to the former Paula Light, daughter of Paul and Margaret Light of Atlanta, at St. James United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. Jim Cantrell officiating. Mr. Wiser was employed by Wiser Realty, Kremp Mortgage, Univest and Triquatra Realty Advisors. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Paula; his sister, Linda Scapicchio of Fanwood, NJ; his sister Karen Wiser and her husband Lawrence Ferri of Lake Worth, FL; his brother, Gregory Wiser and sister, Patricia Wiser, both of Scotch Plains, NJ. He is also survived by nephews Matthew Scapicchio, and Jeffrey and wife Andrea Scapicchio and their three children Hayden, Alexandria and Nicholas. Mr. Wiser was an accomplished amateur chef who enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Dennis loved his dogs Chessy, Sasha and Zelda, "The Girls." He also loved bird hunting and clay shooting. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, February 15, at the Chapel at Simpsonwood Park, 4511 Jones Bridge Circle, NW in Peachtree Corners with The Rev. Dr. Jim Cantrell presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Mr. Wiser's memory may be made to the , P.O.Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
