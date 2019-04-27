WOODS, Dennis A celebration of the life of Dennis Merald Woods will be held on April 28th at 2:00pm at Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Dennis passed peacefully on April 10th surrounded by family and friends who drew strength from his courageous 8-year battle with cancer. Dennis was born on August 4th, 1950 in a Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, FL to Merald and Olive Woods. He became the little brother to 1 1/2 year-old Nancy Woods. Dennis graduated from Florida State University in 1972 with a degree in Communications. He worked in the film industry prior to returning to graduate school at Georgia State University for an MBA in 1993. He was co-owner of Guaranteed Sign and Lighting and later owner of Mailing Systems of Georgia before retiring in 2011. He enjoyed tennis, gardening, golfing, listening to music on his state-of-the-art stereo, and spending time with his family. Dennis was also an avid reader of history and well-known for his detailed book reports sent to friends who did not have the time to read the very lengthy books. He actively followed politics, always enjoying a good discussion about current events, the more controversial the better. Dennis was an enthusiastic baseball fan. He attended all of his son Matthew's little league, high school and college baseball games. He loved taking family trips to see minor league games around the southeast, preferably ones where fireworks would follow and sometimes when he was retired, he would go see games by himself to see an upcoming prospect in Rome or Gwinnett. He loved the Atlanta Braves and still wish they would trade for a proven starter or closer. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beth Webb-Woods, son Matthew Woods, daughter-in-law Jessica Woods, granddaughter Abigail Woods, 96-year-old father Merald Woods, and his sister Nancy Woods. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary