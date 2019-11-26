|
RAINEY, Denver Charles Denver Rainey, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harvey and Annie Bell Rainey, and his brothers Dana, John, and Donald Rainey. Denver is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deloris Bowles Rainey. Together they have two daughters, Pam Rainey and Cheryl Rainey, along with grandson Casey Granger, great-granddaughter Tori Granger, great-great-granddaughter Penny Granger, and Several nieces and nephews. Denver loved his family, fishing, and having fun frog giggin'. He was so proud of the fact he was one of the first members of the Woodstock Lions Club. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, from 4 PM - 8 PM at Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM on Wednesday, November 27, at the Lakeside Funeral Home Chapel. Because of Denver's love for The Lions Club, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Woodstock Lions Club P.O. Box 711 Woodstock, GA 30188.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2019