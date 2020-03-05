|
MORRISON, Deon Pastor Deon Schevon Morrison, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Deon was born on December 29, 1969, in Atlanta, Georgia. Deon married Kevin Morrison, her best friend and the love of her life of 32 years. Deon worked for over 10 years at Fulton County Superior Court, and spent the last 19 years employed with the City of McDonough Municipal Court. Deon earned a Masters in Psychology from Gordon State University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Gordon State University and her High School Diploma from Morrow High School. Deon enjoyed the finer things of life and loved to travel, shop and sample various types of foods, she was indeed a food connoisseur. As a young child, Deon loved the Lord and over the years devoted her life to doing the will of God. She was a servant of the Lord. God's grace and anointing were placed upon Deon proclaiming the Word of the Lord while outside the four walls. She pastored with her husband, Pastor Kevin Morrison, at Truth and Divine Ministries (Griffin, Ga). Truly, ministry was her first love and she took great pride in serving and giving to the community. She dedicated time in a bread and sweets ministry for those to Taste and See that the LORD IS GOOD. In addition to local ministry, Deon rendered missions in different countries, to include, Jamaica, Aruba, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Deon operated a healing ministry and also spearheaded toys for kids drive. She was known to pick up perfect strangers just to bless them with various gifts of love. Deon loved God so much that she once requested to have a church service for her birthday party. In 2007, Deon was called to ministry to preach the gospel, when the Lord revealed to her in a dream to put a robe on and go into the pulpit. June 2009, Deon was ordained as pastor under the leadership of John W. Pace, United Methodist Church. After laboring in the United Methodist and continuously doing the work of God, the Lord had a higher calling on Pastor Deon's life to transition to the Prophetic Call. March 3, 2018, Pastor Deon received prophetic ordination under Apostle Betty C. Phillips, Truth Ministries International. Pastor Deon is survived by her loving husband Pastor Kevin Morrison, her darling daughters Chassidy, and Nakeshia Denae Morrison. Pastor Deon is loved by her entire family, including her surviving brothers Derrick Ingram (Lana), Douglas Ingram Jr. and two nephews Damir of Germany and Demorre of Georgia, co-laborers in ministry, a host of family and extended friends who loved her dearly. Pastor Deon is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Ingram (dad), Glenda Ann Hambrick-Tanner (mom), and sibling, Koronikia Lavonne Tanner (sister). The Celebration of Life will be held at Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11: 00 A.M. at Truth Ministries International, located at 122 E. Tinsley Street Griffin, Georgia 30223. The Committal Service and Interment will take place Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at the Georgia National Cemetery, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive Canton, Georgia. Flower arrangements may be sent to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, located at 6580 Church Street Riverdale, Georgia 30274.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020