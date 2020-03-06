|
MORRISON, Deon Pastor Deon Schevon Morrison, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Deon was born on December 29, 1969, in Atlanta, Georgia. Deon married Kevin Morrison, her best friend and the love of her life of 32 years. Deon worked for over 10 years at Fulton County Superior Court, and spent the last 19 years employed with the City of McDonough Municipal Court. Deon earned a Masters in Psychology from Gordon State University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Gordon State University and her High School Diploma from Morrow High School. As a young child, Deon loved the Lord and over the years devoted her life to doing the will of God. She pastored with her husband, Pastor Kevin Morrison, at Truth and Divine Ministries (Griffin, GA). She dedicated time in a bread and sweets ministry and blessed her community with various gifts of love. In addition to local ministry, Deon rendered missions in different countries, to include, Jamaica, Aruba, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Deon operated a healing ministry and toys for kids drive. In 2007, Deon was called to ministry to preach the gospel, when the Lord revealed to her in a dream to put a robe on and go into the pulpit. After laboring in the United Methodist and continuously doing the work of God, the Lord had a higher calling on Pastor Deon's life to transition to the Prophetic Call.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020