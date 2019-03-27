|
|
YATES, Derek D. Mr. Derek D. Yates, age 62, of Riverdale, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwain and Margia Yates; his granddaughter, Amanda Rose Stuchel. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Yates of Riverdale; daughter, Kim Stuchel and her husband, Tony of Cumming; son, Tim Yates and his wife, Ashley of Lithia Springs; brothers, Greg Yates, Chris Yates and his wife, Patti, Kipp Yates and his wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Alex Stuchel, Allie Stuchel, Parker Yates; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Orr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. The family is accepting flowers or donations to one of the following: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2019