Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
Derek YATES

Derek YATES Obituary
YATES, Derek D. Mr. Derek D. Yates, age 62, of Riverdale, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwain and Margia Yates; his granddaughter, Amanda Rose Stuchel. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Yates of Riverdale; daughter, Kim Stuchel and her husband, Tony of Cumming; son, Tim Yates and his wife, Ashley of Lithia Springs; brothers, Greg Yates, Chris Yates and his wife, Patti, Kipp Yates and his wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Alex Stuchel, Allie Stuchel, Parker Yates; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Orr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. The family is accepting flowers or donations to one of the following: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2019
