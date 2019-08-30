|
|
DAVIS, Derrel J. "DD" Funeral Services for "DD" Derrel J. Davis, 66, formerly of Stockbridge, will be held Saturday, August 31, at 10 AM CST at Benefield Funeral Home, 89076 Hwy 9, Lineville, AL 36266. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 at 2:00 PM EST. Derrel passed away August 28, 2019 at his home. He lived most of his life in College Park and Stockbridge and drove for Southeastern Ft. Lines for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vivian Beck Davis and his brother "Jody" Woodrow David Davis, Jr and wife Catherine. Visitation is Friday from 5:30 to 8:00 PM CST at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville. Online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019