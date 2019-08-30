Services
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville - Lineville
89076 Highway 9
Lineville, AL 36266
256-396-2888
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville - Lineville
89076 Highway 9
Lineville, AL 36266
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville - Lineville
89076 Highway 9
Lineville, AL 36266
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
5755 Mallory Rd
College Park, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrel Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrel Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derrel Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Derrel J. "DD" Funeral Services for "DD" Derrel J. Davis, 66, formerly of Stockbridge, will be held Saturday, August 31, at 10 AM CST at Benefield Funeral Home, 89076 Hwy 9, Lineville, AL 36266. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 at 2:00 PM EST. Derrel passed away August 28, 2019 at his home. He lived most of his life in College Park and Stockbridge and drove for Southeastern Ft. Lines for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vivian Beck Davis and his brother "Jody" Woodrow David Davis, Jr and wife Catherine. Visitation is Friday from 5:30 to 8:00 PM CST at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville. Online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derrel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now