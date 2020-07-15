MCCLATCHEY, IV, Devereaux Fore Devereaux Fore McClatchey IV, 79, passed peacefully Saturday, July 11 at the Fountainview Nursing Home in Atlanta, with his wife beside him, ultimately succumbing to a lengthy and heroic battle with Alzheimer's. A 1959 graduate of Atlanta's Henry W. Grady High School, he attended Brown University and Duke University Law School, followed by the practice of law as a partner with Fuller, Dodd, Driver and McClatchey. Devereaux, known as Dev, was an accomplished pianist with a wide following. He was the scion of a long established and politically prominent Atlanta family. His mother was Dorothy Methvin McClatchey and his father, Devereaux McClatchey III, partner in one of the most prominent law firms in Georgia, was president of the Atlanta Board of Education during the time of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 school desegregation decision and was instrumental in maintaining educational stability at that time. Dev grew up in Ansley Park, which includes McClatchey Park, named for his grandfather Devereaux McClatchey, Jr. Secretary of the Georgia Senate and a significant political figure of his time. Devereaux is survived by his devoted wife, Peggy Kavelage McClatchey, sister Eve McClatchey Saunders of Lagrange, GA, son Devereaux McClatchey V of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and three grandchildren, Mabel, Millie and Devereaux McClatchey VI. Devereaux loved music from a young age and his family has a long history of supporting social change. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his honor to The Atlanta Music Project (Music for Social Change), whose mission is "To empower underserved youth to realize their possibilities through music." The Cremation Society of Georgia is handling arrangements. The family will have a private graveside service at Oakland Cemetery on Thursday, July 16. A celebration of Devereaux's life will be held at a date later to be determined due to current conditions related to Covid 19 and social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store