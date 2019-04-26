|
JONES, Devon Melik Mr. Devon Malik Jones, 25 of College Park passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 2813 East Point St, East Point, GA. Public viewing will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at our East Point Chapel, and family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Dazsanee Jones; mother, Nikki Cullings; father, Kenneth Jones (Shelby); sisters, Montana, Johna, and Skye Jones, and a host of other relatives and friends. F.L. Sims Funeral Home 2968 East Point St. East Point 770-306-1496 www.simsfunerals.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019