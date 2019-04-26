Services
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - East Point
2968 E Point St
East Point, GA 30344
(770) 306-1496
Resources
More Obituaries for Devon JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devon JONES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Devon JONES Obituary
JONES, Devon Melik Mr. Devon Malik Jones, 25 of College Park passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 2813 East Point St, East Point, GA. Public viewing will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at our East Point Chapel, and family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Dazsanee Jones; mother, Nikki Cullings; father, Kenneth Jones (Shelby); sisters, Montana, Johna, and Skye Jones, and a host of other relatives and friends. F.L. Sims Funeral Home 2968 East Point St. East Point 770-306-1496 www.simsfunerals.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries