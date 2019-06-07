|
|
Deward W. Duncan, Jr., killed while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Monroe, Ga. on June 8, 2019, 75 years after his death on a South Pacific island.
His remains were originally buried in a common grave with other unidentified remains on Betio Island. In May 2018, the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that his remains had been recovered and identified.
Duncan, a Seaman 2nd Class, was killed January 12, 1944. He was 19.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA 30655 with military honors. His grave site is near those of his parents.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019