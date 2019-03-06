ALMON, Dewey and Lena Mr. Dewey Joseph Almon, Jr., age 83, and Mrs. Lena Kate Earles Almon, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. They were members of Stark United Methodist Church and were preceded in death by their daughter, Elaine Kotler. Mr. Almon was born on Monday, June 17, 1935 in Centralhatchee, Georgia to the late Dewey Joseph Almon, Sr. and the late Ethel Yates Almon. He graduated from Auburn University and was a corporate planner with Georgia Power Company. Mrs. Almon was born on Tuesday, January 19, 1937 in West Point, Georgia to the late William Avery Earles and the late Mary Belle Glenn Earles. She graduated from Georgia State and was a principal with the Clayton County School System. They are survived by their daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Lee Armstrong, Joni and Don Johnston; grandchildren, Allee Armstrong, Cameron Armstrong, Lena Kotler-Wallace; great-grandchildren, Render, Aleister, and Lena; Mr. Almon's sisters, Wynette Cason and Patricia Hartman; Mrs. Almon's sister, Sara Pepper; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Dewey Almon and Mrs. Lena Almon will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Stark United Methodist Church in Jackson with Reverend Stephen Soulen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Almon family. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary