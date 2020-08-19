1/
Dewey Shirley Jr.
1933 - 2020
SHIRLEY, Jr., Dewey L. "Buck" Dewey L. "Buck" Shirley, Jr., of Morrow, passed away on August 15, 2020. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 AM, Rev. Jimmy Lewis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM - 8 PM. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Shirley, daughters, Lynn Henderson of Rex, Laurie Shirley of Rex, and LaRee DePaolo (Bob) of Locust Grove, sister, Mary Cooper of Morrow, grandchildren, Nicholas Henderson (Heather), Kelly Saxby (Patrick), Kyle Henderson, and Meredith Cox, and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Levi, Kase, Shirley Kate, Knox, and Sutton. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA. 770-961-2828.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
AUG
21
Interment
Sherwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 18, 2020
Buck:
The City of Morrow will miss you dearly. Rest in peace my friend.
John Lampl
Mayor
john lampl
Friend
August 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for the peace and comfort that only God can give.
Dawn Gilder
Friend
August 17, 2020
I have known the Shirley family since the mid 1970's and words can't express my sorry in learning of Buck's passing. Carolyn, Lynn, Laurie, LaRee and entire family, know that you all are and will be in my prayers during this difficult time.
Lanelle LaRue
August 17, 2020
Laurie I am so sorry
Lynne Embler
Friend
August 17, 2020
Known buck since i was eight years old part of our city of morrow rip condolensces to sweet wife robert and joann allen
Joann and robert Allen
Friend
